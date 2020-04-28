Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who made her powerful debut in the Indian film industry in 2006 with Mahesh Bhatt’s Gangster, in a recent interview revealed why she did not go to Singapore to receive her first award. Also Read - Thalaivi: Makers of Kangana Ranaut Starrer Incur Huge Losses Due to Lockdown, Fear Rains Will Destroy Giant Sets

It was the first time that Kangana was nominated for a movie award for her film Gangster which was helmed by Anurag Basu. However, she revealed why she did not pick uo the award.

I had no idea that I was nominated. When the team was leaving for the event, they asked me about my travel plans. I had no idea how to go to Singapore, where to stay, and I was too embarrassed to even ask my crew about ticket prices. So I missed that opportunity. When I won, Bobby Singh, DOP of Gangster and Queen, who is sadly no more, called and said he is getting my trophy. I was thrilled and it's one of my fondest memories," said Kangana in a press statement.

Kangana is now one of the most talented, successful and versatile actresses in Bollywood who is known for her path breaking performances in movies like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika, among several others.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Ashwini Tiwari Iyer’s Panga, will be next seen in Thalaivi, which is a biopic on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.