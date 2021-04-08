Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter revealing that she has been getting secret calls and messages from many big celebrities praising her work in Thalaivi. She even named Akshay Kumar as one of these stars. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office: Why January Release Like Master Was Better, And How OTT is Not an Option Anymore

She replied to a tweet from screenwriter Aniruddha Guha and wrote that while some Bollywood celebrities have been praising her work, some aren’t. Kangana also named Alia and Deepika. ”Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble, I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to the sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror,” she wrote. Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Shares 'Soothing' Poem on Uncertain Times As Akshay Kumar Undergoes COVID-19 Treatment

”Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win,” the Manikarnika actor added.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s fans have reacted to Kangana’s tweet attacking her for revealing what probably was not meant to reveal.

But this is really unfair….If he called you in private you should not be disclosing his name like this….This way one looses trust…There has to be some decorum..You could have made ur point w/out naming… — amaresh kumar (@amaresh2212) April 7, 2021

Dear Kangana, Not everybody should be on the same way of thinking. Is it ethical to reveal what is meant to be private? Plz be honest, why do u need support & acceptance from them when u continuously insult them left right & center? Isn’t it double standards? Leave abt that past. — Abu Md. Abdullah (@nostalgiafreak) April 7, 2021

This comes days after Kangana shared an old throwback video, in which she could be seen praising Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and rued how they never returned the favour.

The trailer of Thalaivi was released on Kangana’s birthday last month. The movie also portrays the story of late Tamil Nadu actor and politician Jayalalithaa and is set to release on April 23.