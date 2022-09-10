Kangana Ranaut on Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji‘s film Brahmastra finally hit the theatres after a massive buzz. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film received mixed signals from the audience and critics. Amidst all the news surrounding the magnum opus, Kangana Ranaut has made astonishing claims against Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. The actor, who never fails to speak her mind, took to her Instagram and said that anyone who claims Ayan Mukerji is a genius, should be jailed immediately.Also Read - Brahmastra Box Office Collection, Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s & Alia Film Creates Havoc on Opening Day, Massive Collection

Kangana Ranaut's official statement read, "Everyone who called @ayan mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… he took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP's he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 AD's and burnt 600 crores to ashes… Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success… Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it's not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din…"

Kangana Ranaut’s Hasty Comment on Ayan Mukerji And His Film Brahmastra

She continued in another story, “People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave… all turned Pujaris suddenly and begged south actors, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent writer, director, actors and other talent… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Blunt Statement on Karan Johar

A large number of celebrities watched the Brahmastra special screening in Mumbai. On September 9, Brahmastra had its theatrical debut, and the movie had a strong first weekend at the box office. The film ended Bollywood’s dry spell with Rs 36 crores in all languages on a non-holiday.

