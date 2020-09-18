After being involved in a Twitter war with several people over the past few weeks, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that she may come across as “ladaku” (aggressive) but it is not true. The actor who has been making headlines since the past few weeks with her tussle with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and several Bollywood actors, took to Twitter to make statements about her. “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them”, said the Queen actor. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Shares a Cryptic Post Hinting at Kangana Ranaut: It’s Not About You Anymore It’s About Them

The statements came shortly after she engaged in a Tweet spat of sorts with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap earlier in the day. Anurag took a dig at Kangana and sarcastically advised her to go to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid India’s stand off with China. After that Kangana responded with a hitting reply. The actor said that she is ready to go to the border and advised the filmmaker to go to the next Olympics and get the country some gold medals. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Soft Porn' Statement: New Feminism Has Come Up in Country

It doesn’t end here. Anurag then replied, “Teri zindagi hi ab metaphor ho gayi hai behen. Har kahi baat bhi metaphor hai. Har ilzaam metaphor hai. Itna metaphor de mara hai tumne Twitter pe ki janta berozgari generator ko tumhara dialogue writer kahne lagi hai. Jab ki mujhse achcha koi nahi jaanta tum kitna achcha improvise karti ho. (Your life has become a metaphor now. Every word you speak is a metaphor. Every accusation you make is a metaphor. You have given so much of metaphors on Twitter that people now call unemployment generator your dialogue writer. Who knows how good you improvise better than me? (sic).” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures of Her Demolished Office by BMC: Mere Karmsthan Ko Shamshan Bana Dia

Then, Kangana decided to end this Twitter fight, but with a sarcastic comment. She wrote, “Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day (sic).”