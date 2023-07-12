Home

Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Koffee With Karan is Closed Forever’ As She Shares Old Clip of Sonam Kapoor Mocking Her English Speaking Skills

Kangana Ranaut shared an old clip from an episode of Koffee With Karan in which Sonam Kapoor appeared with Deepika Padukone. She also said Karan Johar's show is now 'closed forever'.

Kangana Ranaut says Koffee With Karan is officially closed forever (Photo: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut, Hotstar)

Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan: Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken against all the bullying that she was subjected to in the industry, especially by the alleged ‘Bollywood mafia’. The actor on Tuesday night shared a clip from Koffee With Karan in which Sonam Kapoor commented on her English speaking skills.

The clip was from the episode starring Sonam and Deepika – the same one in which Deepika said she would gift Ranbir a packet of condoms. A part of the episode also had Karan Johar asking Sonam to name one celebrity whom she would like to give the ability to speak fluent English and Sonam, who first hesitated, named Kangana Ranaut. She said, “Kangana has a great fashion sense but she has questionable English (speaking skills).”

Kangana shared the clip in her Instagram stories and mentioned how she handled this kind of bullying gracefully. The actor also talked about how she later responded to Sonam’s comment in an interview and said, “I am just 24 who’s trying to do her own thing and when people criticise me, it does hurt. I am trying to improve my language skills as well. It’s not that I am not trying…”.

Taking to her stories, Kangana also announced that Koffee With Karan has officially been ‘closed forever’. She wrote, “What I earned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English… also that show is officially closed forever… (sic).” She added, “Please don’t miss my come back in the end even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked, I showed grace, sophistication, articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so-called great upbringing can never… (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kangana_cult)

It all started with Kangana’s appearance on Koffee With Karan when she openly called him the ‘king of nepotism’. This also triggered the infamous never-ending tussle between him and KJo following which Kangana went all big in her fight against the ‘elite’ in the industry who allegedly snatch opportunities from the outsiders and don’t let them thrive in the glamour world. Your thoughts on Kangana’s statement?

