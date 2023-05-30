Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Says Most Actresses ‘Do Films For Free’ And Only She Gets Paid ‘Like Male Stars’

Kangana Ranaut Says Most Actresses ‘Do Films For Free’ And Only She Gets Paid ‘Like Male Stars’

Kangana Ranaut on pay parity: The actress claims to get salary equal to her male co-star. Read her statement

Kangana Ranaut Reveals About Facing Rejection For Her Height During Modelling Days

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to a video of Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories, where Priyanka discussed pay parity in Bollywood. Kangana claimed that she was the first actor to fight for pay parity in the industry and alleged that many female actors still work for free. She also asserted that she is the only female actress in Bollywood who is paid equally to male actors. Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to share the video of Priyanka Chopra and wrote a note in the caption.

In her story, Kangana acknowledged that most actresses before her had simply accepted the patriarchal norms prevalent in the industry. She claimed to be the first one to challenge the pay disparity and revealed that during her negotiations for roles, her contemporaries offered to work for free on the same projects. Kangana expressed her belief that many A-list actresses continue to work for free and provide other favors due to their fear that the right roles will be given to someone else. She also criticized those actresses who cleverly release articles claiming to be the highest-paid while engaging in such practices.

You may like to read

Kangana said, “It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms… I was the first one to fight for pay parity and most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for… I can say with confidence most A listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid ha ha…”

Trending Now

Kangana emphasized that she is the only female actor in the film industry who receives equal pay to male actors. She added, “In the film industry everyone knows that I only get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame atleast now…”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES