Another day, another Bollywood name comes under the scrutiny of Kangana Ranaut‘s harsh words. This time, she has got Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and one of the most loved ‘outsiders’ in the industry – Ayushamnn Khurrana. The actor’s team on Twitter posted a statement in which she called the Dream Girl actor a ‘chaploos outsider’ of the ‘Bollywood mafia’. In another tweet, her team called Ranbir a ‘skirt chaser’, and once again took a sly dig at Deepika for coming out with her depression struggle. Also Read - No Locksmith in Sushant Singh Rajput's Area Was Interrogated by Mumbai Police: Reports

Ayushmann recently drew a lot of flak online after he put a ‘heartbreak’ emoji on the post shared by Rhea Chakraborty. This also irked Kangana who wrote, Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR” (sic) Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Property Details Out: Family Has 2 Registered Flats Bought Before She Started Dating Sushant Singh Rajput

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP Also Read - Kangana Rananut Speaks on Ram Mandir, Says Aparajita Ayodhya Has Real-Life Muslim Characters Who Fought For Ram Temple — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

This was followed by another tweet which was written by KR’s team on her behalf. The official Twitter handle of Kangana reshared a post that mentioned how Ranbir keeps getting big films despite having a slew of flop films in his pipeline while ‘outsiders’ like Kangana and Sushant Singh Rajput are written-off after one flop.

“Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families,” read the tweet.

Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families. https://t.co/gJ2AFWtxYK — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

Kangana has been at the forefront of the battle with nepotism in Bollywood for four years now. When the news of Sushant’s death came out on June 14, Kangana was the first person to blame it on nepotism, bullying, and favouritism in the industry. She mentioned that self-made actors like SSR and she herself are always looked down upon in the industry and are discouraged from doing meaty work. This led to the shift of blame game in the death case on the biggies of the film industry who allegedly run camps and only prefer to work with star-kids.

