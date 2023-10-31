Home

Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Yogi Ji Had Tears in Eyes After Watching Tejas’, Claims ‘Anti-National’ People Are Trying to Pull Down The Film

Kangana Ranaut had a special screening for her film 'Tejas' for UP CM, Yogi Adityanath. The actor later talked to the media and revealed that he saw 'tears in Yogi ji's eyes'.

Kangana Ranaut and Yogi Adityanath during the screening of Tejas

Lucknow: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday organised a special screening of her latest film ‘Tejas‘ for Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath. The actor flew to Lucknow and watched the film with Yogi and his team. In a statement later, she talked about how the BJP minister reacted to her film and what all happened following the screening.

Kangana told news agency ANI that she saw tears in Yogi’s eyes as he watched the Sarvesh Mewara directorial. She said he liked the film so much that he called it a film about ‘women power’ and not ‘women empowerment’. Kangana maintained that she met Yogi after the screening and sought help from him in getting her film a wide appeal among the students. The actor, dressed in a white saree and a sleek pearl necklace’, maintained that a few ‘anti-national’ elements are trying to harm her film.

She was quoted by the agency as saying, “CM Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the movie. He has assured us that he will support us and will motivate the nationalists to connect with the film…It is not a film on women empowerment, it is a film about women power… (sic).” When asked about how the kids reacted to the film, she said they loved it. “The reaction was very overwhelming. Maharaj ji appreciated the film a lot and the fact that it is an ode to the life of a soldier. Yogi ji has assured us of protecting the film against those anti-national elements who are pulling down the film. He said he would encourage the nationalists to watch and promote the film. All we want is the film to be shown in schools to kids and for the families to watch it,” she concluded.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On special screening of film ‘Tejas’, Actress Kangana Ranaut says, “CM Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the movie. He has assured us that he will support us and will motivate the nationalists to connect with the film…It is not a film on women… pic.twitter.com/8SiQFHDlz7 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

Tejas was released on October 27th to mixed reviews and it bombed at the Box Office as soon as it hit the screens. After its 4-day run, the film collected a mere total of Rs 4.15 crore.

The actor has got a few interesting films in the pipeline. Next up her sleeves is Emergency in which she plays the role of ex-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also recently announced that she will soon begin shooting for ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’, the third film in the popular franchise by director Aanand L Rai. She has another thriller film with Vijay Sethupathy.

Your thoughts on Kangana’s statements regarding her film ‘Tejas’?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.