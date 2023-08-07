Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Bailable Warrant Against Javed Akhtar In 2016 Meeting Case

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Bailable Warrant Against Javed Akhtar In 2016 Meeting Case

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee applied for a bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar, highlighting a similar instance during the lyricist's complaint hearing against the actress.

Kangana Ranaut seeks bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar. (File photo)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar’s legal soup has courted a new turn. Kangana Ranaut has submitted an appeal to a Magistrate Court in Mumbai requesting a bailable warrant against the ace lyricist after he failed to appear before a Mumbai court. The Andheri Magistrate court is currently hearing the complaint lodged by Kangana Ranaut regarding her meeting with the lyricist in 2016. For the unversed, the court had summoned Javed Akhtar on August 1 to appear before it on August 5 for the hearing of the case. The summon was because the Metropolitan Magistrate RM Shaikh had reportedly found several pieces of evidence hinting at Javed Akhtar’s wrongdoings.

Trending Now

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Bailable Warrant Against Javed Akhtar

According to reports, even after the court’s summon, Javed Akhtar’s lawyer, Jay Bharadwaj, submitted an exemption application, citing that he has an urgent medical emergency of an extended family member that will prevent him from attending the court on August 5.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee applied for a bailable warrant against Javed Akhtar, highlighting a similar instance during the lyricist’s complaint hearing against the actress.

However, advocate Jay Bharadwaj argued his statement and explained the difference in the situation. In response to him, as reported by India Today, Rizwan said, “Intentionally failed and neglected to appear before this court. Therefore, in the interest of justice and equity, it is prayed that a bailable warrant be issued against the accused to compel his appearance on the next date.”

After hearing to the arguments from both parties, the court gave its decision to keep Kangana’s plea on hold. This decision gave Javed Akhtar an opportunity to follow the bail procedures on his next hearing.

Javed Akhtar And Kangana Ranaut’s Legal Battle

Ever since Kangana Ranaut gave an interview about the 2016 March meeting with Javed Akhtar, they have been at loggerheads. The heated battle started when Javed Akhtar filed a complaint in 2020 against the Queen actress claiming that she made defamatory remarks against him which harmed his reputation.

When Javed Akhtar filed a defamation complaint against Kangana over the interview, the actress in-turn filed a counter-complaint in the same court against him. After which, the court had issued proceedings under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES