Kangana Ranaut’s 35th Birthday: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is 35 today. She marked the occasion by paying a visit to Vaishno Devi Temple. The Queen fame went to the holy shrine with her sister Rangoli Chandel and shared photos of them both smiling after receiving blessings at the sacred place. On her auspicious day for her religious outing, Kangana wore a vibrant salwar outfit. She acknowledged her fans for their love and gratitude by posting lovely images of herself from there on Instagram. In the background, we can see the site, which provided a spectacular picture of the hilly country bathed in dazzling light. Kangana smiles broadly for the camera in a blue kurta and red salwar, holding a yellow dupatta over her head in the photos, which appear to have been taken at night.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Praises 'Seductress' Poonam Pandey, Says 'Humko Bhi Coaching Do...'

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year ❤️

Thank you everyone for your love and blessings (sic).” Also Read - The Kashmir Files’ Review by Kangana Ranaut Goes Viral: ‘Bollywood Ke Paap Dho Diye Inhone’ –Watch

Check these pictures of Kangana Ranaut:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Bashes Anjali Arora For Age-Shaming Nisha Rawal And Payal Rohatgi

Her fans showered the comment section with love and gratitude. They dropped heart emojis and wished the actor on her birthday. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen.” Another user said, “Happy birthday fav, mahadev bless you always.” Actor Divya Dutta also wished Kangana on her birthday, she wrote, “Many happy returns of the day! God bless !!” along with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Kangana is now hosting Lock Upp, a reality show. She flies to Mumbai on a regular basis to broadcast weekend programmes in which she chastises and schools participants for their behaviour in the Lock Upp jail. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her pipeline.

Happy Birthday, Kangana! We wish you nothing but lifetime joy. Watch this space for more updates.Ka