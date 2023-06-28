Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Holy Blessings at Ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple, Watch

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Holy Blessings at Ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple, Watch

Kangana Ranaut recently visited the ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple at Guwahati to seek holy blessings and dedicated a heartfelt post to Mother Goddess.

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Holy Blessings at Ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple, Watch

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Holy Blessings at Ancient Kamakhya Devi Temple: Kangana Ranaut never shies away from expressing her strong faith in spirituality. The actress often speaks about the benefits of Yoga, meditation and the relevance of ancient texts like Bhagavad Gita and Puranas in shaping human lives. She has always been vocal about her belief in the rituals of Sanatan Dharma and takes pride in the ancient cultural heritage as well. Kangana recently visited the divine Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati, Assam. She also shared her experience and wrote a long post about the same on her Instagram handle as she posted a reel.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POST:

#Kanganaranaut at devi #kamakhya temple.. You’re my favourite because you always feel proud of our dharma u never forget our culture our tradition our ethics 😊❤I can proudly dat u r my fav actress 🙏 u r like a #sister to me ☺❤❤ jai mata di pic.twitter.com/ZkVyeldEsz — Dipak kumar (@DipakKumar1111) June 28, 2023

You may like to read

KANGANA RANAUT VISITS KAMAKHYA DEVI TEMPLE IN GUWAHATI

Kangana donned a suit with a traditional red dupatta and wore a tika (a mark worn by a Hindu on the forehead during prayers or temple visits). She captioned her Instagram post as, “Aaj Kamakhya mae ke mandir mein darshan kiye …. Iss mandir mein jagatjannani maeya ki yoni roop mein puja hoti hai… yeh mayi ki shakti ka virat roop hai jahan mayi ko maas aur bali ka bhog lagta hai, yeh pavitra sthan ek shakti peeth hai… jahan shakti ka adbhut sanchar hai… kabhi Guwahati aana hua toh darshan zarur karein… Jai mayi ki (Today I visited Mother Goddess Kamakhya temple and offered prayers….In this temple the Goddess is worshiped in the form of yoni (genitals, womb)…this is the fierce form of mother where she is offered meat and blood as bhog (offering to the Goddess as sacrifice), this sacred temple is a Shaktipeeth where there is a lot of spiritual energy of the Holy mother…if you visit Guwahatin then do visit this place…hail Mother Goddess 🙏.”

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.