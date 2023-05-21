Home

Kangana Ranaut is setting major workout goals as she shared her clip performing squats at the gym in a viral video. - Watch

Kangana Ranaut Sets Workout Goals in Viral Gym Video: Kangana Ranaut is always hailed for her acting prowess and ability to transcend into diverse characters. Her versatility and dedication towards the craft is praised even by her critics. The actor’s co-stars and directors have often lauded her for surrendering to the narrative while performing scenes. Be it professional or personal life, Kangana is known to be a perfectionist. Apart from movies she is also particular about adapting to a healthy lifestyle. The Emergency actor follows utmost discipline when it comes to her Yoga and gym routine. Recently, fitness Yogesh Bhateja posted a workout video which is breaking the internet.

In the viral clip shared by Yogesh in his Instagram stories and Twitter handle, Kangana is seen performing rigorous squats while doing rope pullover. She captioned the video in her Instagram stories as “If at all I get a non-working Sundays, it’s mostly about hair oils, long sessions of exercise and day dreaming. @yogeshfitness” She wore a light blue t-shirt and multi-coloured shorts. Her balanced diet and gym regime showcases in the clip as she flaunts her hot-toned legs. Kangana has previously also spoken up about the benefits of meditation and Yoga during her media interactions and social media posts. She unabashedly also promotes the significance of spirituality for mental peace and stability. Yogesh posted Kangana’s workout video on his Twitter handle and wrote in his caption, “Perfect Dose of Morning Motivation @KanganaTeam @TheKangnaRanut #fitnessaddict #KanganaRanaut #fitness #coach #yogeshfitness,” adding a muscle emoji.

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

