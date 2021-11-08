New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy shooting for Dhaakad, recently flew down to Delhi to receive her Padma Shri award. The Thalaivi actor has been conferred with India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Clad in a gold saree, Kangana received the Padma Shri award from President Ramnath Kovind at a glittering function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, November 8. Within a few minutes of collecting her Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut climbed her way up the trend charts on Twitter in India.Also Read - Padma Shri Award 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Among 119 Recipients This Year

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ms Kangana Ranaut for Art. She is an Indian film actress and filmmaker, who is widely recognised as an actress par excellence. pic.twitter.com/xOqBAt1VoA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

Actor Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri Award 2020. pic.twitter.com/rIQ60ZNd9i — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021



Kangana was among the top trends on the social networking site on Monday afternoon. She took to Instagram to share her proud moment. She captioned the clip, “Humbled for this great honour… Padmashri. Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents”. She can be heard saying, “I am grateful for being adarsh nagrik of the country. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour that she received for being a citizen of this country.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Backs Sadhguru, Says Activists Supporting Cracker Ban Can Walk Instead of Using Cars

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)



Kangana, last seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, also recently received the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in the films Manikarnika and Panga.

Earlier this year, Kangana received the National Film Award for the fourth time. She was honoured with the Best Actress Award for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Post receiving the National Film Award, Kangana Ranaut penned down a note that read, “We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Congratulations, Kangana Ranaut!