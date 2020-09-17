Actor Kangana Ranaut whose office in Mumbai was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly due to illegal construction, shares a series of pictures of before and after of her office. She took to Twitter to share how the demolition of her Pali Hill office led many to lose their jobs, pointing out at the Maharashtra government on the National Unemployment Day. Also Read - Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut Prays For Prime Minister’s Long Life in a Video

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kangana shared a picture and captioned the posts as, “Mere karmsthan ko shamshan bana dia, najaane kitne logo ka rozgar chheen lia, ek film unit kai 100 logo ko rozgar deti hai, ek film release hokar theatre se lekar popcorn bechne wale ka ghar chalati hai, hum sab se rozgar chheen ke wo log aaj #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept mana rahe hain.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Talks About Sunny Leone, Soft Porn, Urmila Matondkar, And Fake Feminists in One Tweet

“Turned my place of work into a cemetery, don’t know how many people lost their jobs, a film unit provides employment to hundreds of people, a film runs households from those who run a theater to the house of a popcorn seller, after snatching all those jobs from all of us, they are now celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today. Slightly smiling face).” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says She Felt 'Raped' at The Hands of BMC And Shiv Sena Because of Emotional Trauma Caused to Her

In a different tweet, Kangana said, “This is the rape of my dreams, my spirits, my self-esteem and my future @INCIndia #NationlUnemploymentDay.”

The queen actor added, “Ek umar beet jaati hain ghar banana mein aur tum aah bhi nahi karte bastiyan jalane mein. Yeh dekho kya se kya kar diya mere ghar ko. Kya yeh balatkar nahi?

The pictures of Kangana’s office gives an inside look after the demolition of her Mumbai office at Pali Hill. All the interior design modifications made of wood, glass appear to have been demolished.

Have a look at the before and after pictures shared by Kangana:

मेरे कर्म स्थान को शमशान बना दिया, नजाने कितने लोगों का रोज़गार छीन लिया, एक फ़िल्म यूनिट कई सौ लोगों को रोज़गार देतीं है, एक फ़िल्म रिलीज़ होकर थीयटर से लेकर पॉप्कॉर्न बेचने वाले का घर चलती है, हम सब से रोज़गार छीन के वो लोग आज #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept मना रहे हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UaEvI4nSE8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

एक उम्र बीत जाती है घर बनाने में और तुम आह भी नहीं करते बस्तियाँ जलाने में 🙂

यह देखो क्या से क्या कर दिया मेरे घर को क्या यह बलात्कार नहीं? pic.twitter.com/1TVaTSAJCc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had alleged that the BMC’s decision to demolish her office was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.