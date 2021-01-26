As the nation celebrates its 72nd Republic Day today on January 26, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media handles to extend their wishes on the occasion. With the tri-colour flag being hoisted everywhere, actors took to Twitter and showed their love for the nation with moving posts, wishing their followers a Happy Republic Day. Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a video talking about how our country got freedom and extended Republic Day wishes to her followers. She tweeted, “On this Republic Day know your constitution and how you got freedom, lot of people did lot of PR and took credit also twisted our history but the deserving ones simply gave their lives they clearly couldn’t do any PR…#HappyRepublicDay2021”. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950. Also Read - Day After Violent Tractor Rally, Samyukt Kisan Morcha Says Will Not Allow Anybody to Break Protest

Watch the video shared by Kangana:

Also, take a look at other celebrities who wished their fans on Republic day.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt message for his fans on Republic Day 2021. He tweeted, “26th January .. Republic Day….. Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)



Global star Priyanka Chopra wished her followers on Instagram by sharing pictures of various women who have been in governance. She wrote, “I’ve been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It’s been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership.” In the caption, she further shared an interesting piece of information that she came across recently and wrote “Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India and that they helped draft the Constitution of India? So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Pledge to change a life.

Happy Republic Day ,🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tCWVatC2hq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 26, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

On 72nd Republic Day here’s wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HappyRepublicDay2021 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 26, 2021

Happy republic day to all! I hope and pray that we understand our duties rights in true sense and exercise them to make our country an even better place to be in. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZRmshc1PNm — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 26, 2021

May our democracy, our constitution always fly higher and reach excellence… Salute to our country, armed forces and our leaders🙏🏼#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/KxspOu4KI1 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 26, 2021



This year, Republic Day will be celebrated in a different style, following all the COVID-19 protocols. It has been reported that only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath. The parade will be shorter this year.