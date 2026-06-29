Kangana Ranaut shuts down rumours about Vir Das being injured during Revolver Rani kissing scene: ‘Satisfy her demonic…’

A resurfaced claim about Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das during the filming of Revolver Rani has gone viral on social media. Here’s how both the actors have responded to this in a sarcastic way, addressing the rumours.

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Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das in Revolver Rani (PC: Twitter)

A rumour involving Kangana Ranaut and comedian-actor Vir Das has resurfaced on social media, once again bringing the duo’s 2014 film Revolver Rani into the spotlight. The viral claim suggested that Vir Das was injured while filming a kissing scene with Kangana after she allegedly continued the sequence even after the director called “cut”. As clips from the interview spread online, the claim quickly gained attention and sparked discussions among fans. Here’s what started this controversy and how both actors responded to this.

Vir Das dismisses viral claim as ‘pure fiction’

After the rumour went viral, Vir Das responded to a social media user on X, where he firmly denied the allegation. Calling the story “pure fiction”, the actor said Kangana Ranaut was a complete professional throughout the filming of Revolver Rani. Vir also defended his co-star against the resurfaced claims, stating that it was unfair to spread false stories about her. Vir Das wrote, “Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all.”

While referring to their later public disagreements in a light-hearted manner, he clarified that there were no issues between them while working together on the film.

Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 28, 2026

Kangana Ranaut had previously rubbished the rumours

This is not the first time the claim has surfaced online. In 2023, Kangana Ranaut reacted to similar reports through her Instagram Stories after some videos claimed that she had accidentally injured Vir Das during the kissing sequence. Replying to Vir’s tweet on X, she replied with sarcasm, “Thanks Vir but who is she? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random” With Vir Das now publicly denying the story as well, both actors have rejected the rumour.

Thanks Vir but who is she ? Ewww seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies, I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade.

How random https://t.co/UhhBxA1Gk8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 28, 2026

How the controversy resurfaced?

The controversy was reignited after journalist Simi Chandoke recounted the alleged incident during a podcast interview, claiming Kangana became so immersed in the scene that she continued kissing Vir Das after the director said cut, resulting in an injury to his lip. The claim soon went viral across social media platforms.

Soon, after it went viral, Vir Das decided to clarify this and shared his statement on X (Twitter).

Released in 2014, Revolver Rani is a crime comedy-drama directed by Sai Kabir. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Alka Singh, a fierce politician who falls obsessively in love with Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra, played by Vir Das, against the backdrop of power struggles and violence in Chambal.