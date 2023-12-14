Kangana Ranaut Sides With Smriti Irani in The ‘Paid Period Leaves’ Debate, Says ‘Working Women is a Myth, No Need For Special Leaves’

Home

Kangana Ranaut says being on periods is not 'sickness' and women have been dealing with the same since the history of mankind. She supports Smriti Irani's controversial statement 'As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap'.

Kangana Ranaut on paid period leaves: Smriti Irani reignited the paid period leaves debate when she said a menstruating woman is not a ‘handicap’. On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to the same statement and supported the BJP MP in discouraging the need for paid menstrual leaves. Smriti, who’s the Women and Child Development minister of India, was present at an event when she made the contentious statement and rejected the idea of providing extra leaves to women suffering from pain, anxiety or any other kind of period-induced discomfort which men don’t experience.

Siding with Smriti, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote a long note explaining how period is not an illness, and therefore, women shouldn’t be treated as a patient by allowing rest for a few extra days. She mentioned that the idea of a ‘working woman’ is a myth’ because women have always been working whether inside or outside the house. “Working woman is a myth, there has not been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind. From farming to house chores to raising kids, women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families or community or nation. Unless it is some specific medical condition, women don’t need paid leaves for periods, please understand, it is periods, not some illness or handicap,” she said.

Kangana’s statement comes when Smriti’s comment on the issue has already divided social media. A section of men and women think that providing menstrual leaves to women will take away from the idea of maintaining gender equality in the workplace while another section believes that it’s not a privilege but a necessity, much like providing maternity leaves.

Smriti Irani’s statement on paid period leaves

The statement from Smriti which ensued the whole debate read, “As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey… We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation (sic).”

Your thoughts on the issue? Do you support the idea of paid period leaves?

