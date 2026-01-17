Kangana Ranaut slams AR Rahman over Chhaava remark, recalls being snubbed for Emergency: ‘I feel sorry’

A fresh controversy has erupted in Bollywood after music maestro AR Rahman described Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava as a “divisive” film. The comment did not go down well with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who responded with a strong and personal attack, accusing Rahman of prejudice and hate.

The issue began when AR Rahman, during an interview with the BBC Asian Network, shared his thoughts on Chhaava, a historical drama released in 2025. While acknowledging the film’s portrayal of courage, Rahman said, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery.” His statement quickly sparked debate online, with many calling it unfair and politically loaded.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about AR Rahman?

Reacting sharply, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and shared a screenshot from Rahman’s interview. In her caption, she did not hold back. She wrote, “Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.”

Her post instantly grabbed attention, as it went beyond Chhaava and touched upon her own past experience with the composer.

Why did Kangana bring up Emergency?

Kangana revealed that she had once wanted AR Rahman to work on her directorial film Emergency. However, according to her, Rahman refused even to meet her. She claimed she was told that he did not want to associate with what he believed was a “propaganda film.”

“I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don’t want to be part of a propaganda film,” Kangana wrote. She further added that Emergency was later praised by critics and even received appreciation from opposition party leaders for its “balanced and compassionate approach.”

Taking another dig, she concluded, “You are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency.”

Where did the Chhaava debate begin?

Rahman’s remarks on Chhaava divided social media users. While some supported his right to express an opinion, others felt the comment unfairly labelled the film. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer, which focuses on bravery and sacrifice, has been at the centre of political and cultural discussions since its release.

About Emergency

Kangana was last seen in Emergency, which she also directed and co-produced. The film portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and explores the 21-month Emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Despite high expectations, the film failed to make a strong impact at the box office. It also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman.

With two strong personalities and sharp opinions involved, the debate around Chhaava and Emergency shows no signs of cooling down anytime soon.