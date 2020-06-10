Two days after 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her grief and anger against members of the Bollywood industry for their selective secularism. In a video message shared by Kangana’s team on social media, the actor can be seen slamming the Bollywood actors, the so-called liberals and intellectuals for their selective secularism, who only react to topics with Jihadi agendas. She can be heard saying: “Inki manavta tabhi phooti hain jab uske peeche kuch Jihadi agenda ho”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Plays Classic Theme of Love Story on Piano And Fans Compare Her With Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut requested PM Modi to help Kashmiri Pandits to safely return to their homeland and also sought justice for late Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who was killed by terrorists on Monday. Also Read - No Digital Release For Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, Film to be Released in Theatres First

In the video, she is holding a placard that read, “I Am Hindustan, I am Ashamed. Justice for Ajay Pandita. Murder in Anantnag. Jammu and Kashmir.” Kangana can be heard saying, “Panditon ko Kashmir wapis bheja jaye, unko zamin wapis ki jaye, Hinduism ki sthapana ki jaye or Ajay ji ka balidan vyarth nai jana chahye” – “Kashmiri Pandits should be sent back to their state and their land should be handed over rightfully. Justice should be served. Also, Ajay Pandita’s sacrifice shouldn’t go in vain”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Direct, Produce Ambitious Project Aparajitha Ayodhya, Says 'It's Story of Love, Faith And Unity'

Kangana’s team captioned the video as, “#KanganaRanaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita”.

Watch the video here:

Notably, Ajay Pandita, who was affiliated with the Congress, was shot at by terrorists at around 6 PM in Anantnag. He was taken to a hospital following the incident, but couldn’t be saved. The sarpanch of Lukbawan village in Larkipora, he was shot at while he was in his orchard.