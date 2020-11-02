A famous YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had shared a video on his YouTube channel about Kangana Ranaut in September 2020 when the BMC demolished her office in Mumbai. The video has gone viral now and didn’t go well with the actor. In the video, Dhruv talked about the Manikarnika actor’s hypocritical statements and how things ended up by BMC demolishing her office. The video came into the light when a Twitter user Eray Cather, claimed that Dhruv is being paid a huge amount for making videos on Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. “ATTENTION: A major YouTuber with more than 4m subscribers has just been paid 65 lac Rs to make an analytical video “exposing role of SSR’s family in his death”. Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks. The same YouTuber was earlier hired to target Kangana & Arnab”, Cather had written. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Writes a Beautiful Poem About 'Aasman' And Long Lost Love, Posts Video on Twitter

To which Dhruv responded and clarified: "Lol, is this bullshit fake news referring to me? First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I'm not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be".

Now, these tweets were noticed by actor Kangana Ranaut and she reacted to Dhruv's video by calling him a 'dimwit'. She further slammed him by saying that she can put him behind bars for lying in the video about BMC sending her a notice in 2018. "Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money", Kangana tweeted.

Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money. https://t.co/lJjKMkHiJw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for her next film titled Tejas in which she plays the role of an airforce pilot. The actor has started training for the film. She shared a few videos and photos from the same on Twitter recently.