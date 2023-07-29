Home

Kangana Ranaut Slams Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’, Calls Ranveer Singh ‘Cartoon’: ‘South Heroes Look Manly’

Kangana Ranaut recently slammed Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and called Ranveer Singh 'cartoon'.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranveer Singh ‘Cartoon’: Kangana Ranaut never hesitates from calling a spade a spade. The actress known for her outspoken and candid statements is always spot-on with her views on cinema, society, politics, Bollywood, nepotism and nationalism. Kangana is often making headlines with her controversial opinions on sensitive issues. The Emergency actress is the favourite among rumour mills and entertainment tabloids for taking potshots at Karan Johar. After taking an indirect jibe on the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Kangana called out Karan for making saas-bahu daily soap of the nineties in the present times. She said that while Indians are watching a film based on science and nuclear bomb, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director-producer spent Rs 250 Crore on a daily soap.

While sharing a tweet of the underperformance of big-budget film by trade expert Girish Johar, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Audience can’t be fooled anymore. They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over the top fake costumes, who dresses like this in real life also where are tacky houses like those in Delhi??? What rubbish!!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage movies of the nineties… also how come he spend 250 cr on this stupidity? Who gives them this kind of money’s while real talent struggle to get funds !!!” In another story she opined, “Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs ₹250 cr to make a daily soap …. ??? Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it … Don’t waste funds it’s not easy time for the industry, retire now and let young film makers make new and revolutionary films …”

KANGANA RANAUT TAKES A JIBE AT RANVEER SINGH’S DRESSING SENSE

Kangana also did not spare Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh and stated that, “My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense … he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji (Dharmendra) or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can’t identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity….. They look manly and dignified… people don’t ruin the culture in our country (join hands emoji).”

