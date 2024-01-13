Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Dating Rumours With THIS Man, Fans Call Him ‘Jija Ji’ – See Viral Pics

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Dating Rumours With THIS Man, Fans Call Him ‘Jija Ji’ – See Viral Pics

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut had sparked dating rumours with a mystery man. The actress was seen holding hands with the unnamed man.

Image credits: Yogen Shah

Kangana Ranaut has sparked speculation about her relationship status after being photographed in Mumbai holding hands with a mystery man. In the photo, Kangana was seen wearing a printed blue dress with beige slippers while the man was dressed in a black t-shirt, pants, and shoes. The image quickly went viral on social media, with fans speculating about the identity of the man and expressing their support for the actress.

Trending Now

Is Kangana Ranaut Dating?

Netizens curiously responded to the photo and inquired about the identity of the unnamed man with Kangana. A user on Instagram commented, “Who is her boyfriend?” Another wrote, “She is a princess, he is handsome.” The third fan expressed, “They make a great couple.” One user referred to the mystery man as “jija ji” while another expressed happiness for Kangana.

You may like to read

Check out the viral photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

It is worth noting that this development comes a few months after Kangana Ranaut discussed her plans for marriage and expressed her intention to get married within the next five years. During the promotion of her film Tejas in October 2023, the actress emphasised her desire to start a family, stating that she envisions it happening soon.

Kangana Plans On Getting Married

In a conversation with Times Now the Bollywood diva added, “Every girl dreams of getting married and starting a family. I am someone who values family greatly, it holds significant importance to me. I aspire to get married and start a family within the next five years. I would prefer a combination of arranged and love marriage.”

Kangana elaborated on her previous relationships and commented, “Success in relationships is not always guaranteed. Fortunately, one doesn’t achieve success at a young age, and that was the case for me. I was so committed to making it work that I would have devoted all my years to it if it had continued. Fortunately, that relationship didn’t work out for me at that time. I believe God protected me, but this realization came much later in life.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Work Front

The Bollywood diva was last seen in the action movie, Tejas. The story follows the incredible adventure of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, to motivate and foster a strong sense of admiration for the courageous soldiers who bravely protect India, facing many obstacles throughout their journey. The actress will soon appear in the film Emergency. She not only has the lead role in the film but is also directing it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.