Actor Kangana Ranaut spent her Sunday chilling and playing cards with her family. The actor, who is currently in her hometown Manali, was snapped along with her entire family playing cards while sitting on a mattress with greenery all around amid mountains. Kangana’s team posted a picture of the actor and her family enjoying the game on Instagram. “Lockdown = family + sun + new games and tricks. What are y’all playing? Tell us in the comments below,” Kangana’s team captioned the post. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Chef Amid Lockdown, See Photos

The Manikarnika actor’s sister Rangoli Chandel also posted the picture on Twitter. She reminisced some old memories as she wrote, “Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game. Too much fun.” Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown: Kangana Ranaut Sheds 5 kgs of Weight put on For Thalaivi Movie- Watch Workout Video

The actor, who is from India’s hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, is currently back home with her family, like many other Bollywood celebrities during the lockdown. A few days ago, Kangana’s team shared her pictures featuring her soaking in the sun while her mother oil-massaged her hair. Seated on a rug in their Manali house’s garden, with the picturesque backdrop of mountains amping up the exotic look, Kangana and her mother look like a painting.