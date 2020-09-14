After facing an unexpected turn of events in Mumbai, actor Kangana Ranaut jetted out of the city on Monday morning. In her tweet, she mentioned how she left the city with ‘a heavy heart’. Kangana shared a news piece about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and wrote how her ‘analogy about PoK’ was absolutely right. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on Meeting Maha-Governor: Am Not a Politician, he Heard me Like a Daughter

Kangana wrote, “With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on.” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Connection With Drugs: Mumbai Crime Branch Begins Probe After Receiving Orders From Anil Deshmukh

The actor stood by her comment that actually started the whole fire in Mumbai with Shiv Sena’s aggressive stance on her visit to the city and the demolition of her office in Bandra that followed. Also Read - How BMC Delayed Court Hearing to Carry Out Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's Office

The actor also made another post on Monday morning in which she talked about how those who are taking her for granted are just living in their own bubble. She wrote, “जब रक्षक ही भक्षक होने का एलान कर रहे हैं धड़ियाल बन लोकतंत्र का चीरहरण कर रहे हैं,

मुझे कमज़ोर समझ कर

बहुत बड़ी भूल कर रहे हैं!

एक महिला को डरा कर उसे नीचा दिखा” (sic)

This tweet loosely translates to, “The protectors are turning into devourers of the democracy. They are just fooling themselves by thinking I am weak. By threatening me and trying to suppress me, they are just maligning their own image.”

Before leaving the city, Kangana met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, on Sunday. While talking to the media after her meeting, the actor said that she believes in justice and is hopeful that she will be given the same. The actor said that the governor listened to her like a daughter while she narrated the entire incident and the injustice that happened to her. Kangana said that she went to meet him like a common citizen and as a woman who began her life from scratch in the city.

The actor was quoted saying, “I had a meeting with the governor. He is our guardian here and I discussed the injustice that has happened to me in the city. We talked about the incident in the brief meeting and I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of the young women in the country can be restored in the system.”