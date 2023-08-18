Home

Kangana Ranaut Stands by Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s Former Girlfriend: ‘I’m Here to Support Your Truth’

Kangana Ranaut recently responded to Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali's viral video where she is lauding the Chandramukhi 2 actress.

Kangana Ranaut Stands by Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali: Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind on socio-political issues and events concerning Indian film industry and celebs. The actress is always unafraid to express her views and is among the newsmakers due to her unabashed and unfiltered take on nepotism in Hindi film industry. Apart from taking potshots at Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, Kangana recently heaped praise at Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Recently, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali lauded the Chandramukhi 2 actress for her bold and fearless persona in a recent interview. The latter replied with a heartfelt post on social media.

KANGANA RANAUT TWEETS IN SUPPORT OF SOMY ALI:

I have the wings and the spirit of those who suffered silently before me, I have your voice that was never raised I have your truth that was never told 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oiBb16Ggy5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT PENS HEARTFELT POST AFTER SOMY ALI PRAISES HER

Kangana shared Somy’s viral clip on Twitter and Instagram. In the video, the early 90s actress opined, “Kangana kabhi chup nahi rehti aur vo hamesha sach bolti hai. Jo bhi unke sath nainsaafi hoti hai vo camera pe bolti hai, kabhi hesitate nahi karti hai. Hamesha sach bolti hai. (Kangana always speaks the truth. She speaks against the injustice that happens to her and never hesitates to take a stand for herself).” She further added, “Vo sab bol deti hai. Main unki bahot izzat karti hu. Sach bolne valon ko industry mein log pasand nahi karte. Main aapke aage apna sar jhukati hu (I respect Kangana but people don’t like those who speak the truth in the film industry).” The actress responded by resharing her video and captioned her post as, “I have the wings and the spirit of those who suffered silently before me, I have your voice that was never raised I have your truth that was never told.”

SOMY ALI MADE SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST SALMAN KHAN IN THE PAST

For the unversed, Somy had made serious allegations against her former beau in her Instagram posts which she deleted later. In a previous post she had written, “What I want from Mr Salman Khan is to confess what he did to me and put me through verbal, sexual and physical abuse. And I want a public apology which a narcissistic individual would probably never do. I want him to unban my show and I want India to watch what ‘No More Tears’ does. I have given my 15 years of my life in working over 40,000 men women, children and members of LGBTQ community. I want Mr. Khan to look himself in the mirror and ask how you can say that you never hit me. How can you live with that, knowing you have done these things and blatantly denying them? And then have the audacity to ban my show. I hope that you find grace in yourself to confess publicly what you have done.” She later deleted the tweet, but recently took fresh potshots as she wrote, “I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet i will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, & every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career. You believed your friends would take a stand for you and knew everything because you told them and they witnessed it many a times.”

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas based on the Indian Air Force. She will also be seen in the PAN India horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2 and her directorial Emergency where she plays late Indian politician and former PM Indira Gandhi.

