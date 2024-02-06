Home

Kangana Ranaut’s Strong Response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga After He Offers Her a Role: ‘Your Alpha Male Heroes…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in a new interview, spoke about offering a role to Kangana Ranaut in his movies. The actor now responded to the 'offer' and gave a solid answer to his statement.

Kangana on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut made a tweet on Tuesday morning, commenting on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s statement about her criticism of ‘Animal‘. In her earlier review of the film, she called the Ranbir Kapoor starrer a ‘women-beating film’ and expressed her disappointment with the audience encouraging such films. Now, in his latest interview, SRV talked about the same tweet and mentioned how he didn’t feel bad about Kangana reviewing his films. He added that he has seen her performances in the movies and he would like to work with her in future. This irked Kangana who took to social media and posted about doing just fine without working in a film made by Sandeep.

Sandeep, in an interview with Sidharth Kanan, said he would love to work with Kangana if the role suits her. He said, “If I get a chance and feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely loved her performance in Queen and so many other films. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry also cause I have seen her work… I don’t feel bad.”

Kangana teaches Sandeep the difference between criticism and review

An annoyed Kangana wrote a long post and highlighted how he ‘criticised’ Animal and didn’t just ‘review’ it. She said the new statement by SRV only implies that he doesn’t just make misogynist films but also believes in misogyny. The Tejas star thanked the director in a sarcastic tweet and wrote, “Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir (sic).”

She further asked the director to not offer her any role in his movies. Kangana again added sarcastically that her presence in his movies would turn his heroes into feminists. “But please don’t ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminists and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you,” she concluded.

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर 🙏… https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024

Sandeep’s work, though being appreciated for its technical brilliance and experimentation, has been heavily criticised for glorifying violence and toxic masculinity. His two Hindi films – Kabir Singh and Animal – have not just startled a section of the audience but have also made case studies on how Bollywood continues to promote misogyny and treat women like commodities in its movies.

Your thoughts on Sandeep’s statements?

