The Indian Government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including Chinese short-video making app TikTok, Viva Video over national security concerns as India-China bilateral relations remain strained after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh. Netizens and celebrities were quick to react on social media platforms and hailed the government’s decision. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also supported the government’s decision on banning the apps made by Chinese. Also Read - Apps Ban: Citizens Rush to Download Chingari, A Desi Alternative to Chinese TikTok; Hits 25 Lakh Downloads

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana spoke how people are celebrating the decision. She also mentioned how China has gone deep into our economy and our system. “Government has banned Chinese apps and I think most people are celebrating because China is like we all know it’s a communist country and the way they have gone deep into our economy and our system. The data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China and this year apart from being the originator of Corona and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don’t only want Ladakh. In the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim. They also want your Assam and it’s never ending,” says Kangana. Also Read - China 'Strongly Concerned' After India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Talks Underway on Military Level

The Manikarnika actor further says to cut their roots here in India so that their evil power will come down and the world be a better place. “You can see the greed of these people and of course even the world is astonished by their ways of life and by the way they ill-treat animals and the way they beat you up if you do idol worshipping or if you follow your religion. I say that you know being an extremist or being a communist, both ways are extreme. Why do you want to believe there is god or there is no god? Why do you want to be so sure? Why can’t you just be that you don’t know? I don’t agree with their ways and obviously they’ve shown their real crude face to the world also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they’ve unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is that their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place. China is not the leading power because what leads is also what everyone else suffers their virtues and their sins. Today they are leading power and they have this power that is why the world is suffering,” the actress adds. Also Read - Australia Fears Cyber Attack From China, to Allocate A$ 1.35 Billion For Data Privacy

Kangana Ranaut requests her fans to go local as Chinese products are cheap in quality. “China is receiving so much hatred from the world and we should take the charge and as people we should also encourage local stuff and try to see value in what our people do. Of course Chinese give you everything sasta and cheap. We should not go by that. We saw the aftermath of that sasta and cheap. We need to encourage our people and I think this is the right time,” Kangana adds.

Kangana concludes that India is the right leader whether it is the religion that we follow or whether the diverse nation that we have of many languages and many religions.

Government of india 59

Mobile apps .

Tik Tok, Uc browser and other Chinese app included in the list. pic.twitter.com/WU5L8xNAnL — keenee wadher (@keenee__143) June 29, 2020

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and others.