Kangana Ranaut supports Isha Koppikar over ‘andhbhakt’ remark, recalls protests against 26/11 and Nirbhaya case

Kangana Ranaut has supported Isha Koppikar over her ‘andhbhakt’ remark in a recent video. The actor and politician recalled her time when she was a part of a protest against 26/11. Check the post.

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Kangana Ranaut supports Isha Koppikar over ‘andhbhakt’ remark (PC-Instagram)

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of actor Isha Koppikar after the actress spoke about being called an ‘andhbhakt’. Isha recently shared her thoughts on patriotism and clarified that her love and devotion are towards India, not any political party. Kangana responded to the video by sharing examples from her own life when she says she stood up against injustice.

Isha shared the video on Instagram on Tuesday. Addressing the ‘bhakt’ and ‘andhbhakt’ labels, she said she does not mind being called either when it is used in the context of her love for the country.

“I’m an andhbhakt. If it is bhakti to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakt, andhbhakt,” Isha said.

However, she made it clear that her support is not for any particular political party. “My blind devotion is not towards any political party; it’s towards my country. Nation first,” she said. Isha also stressed that loving the country does not mean that a person cannot question the government. She said she can disagree with government policies while continuing to love India.

The actress further spoke about the responsibility of citizens to contribute to the country. According to Isha, instead of constantly asking what India has given them, people should also think about what they can do for the country.

“This country is my home, where I have earned and continue to earn a livelihood and where I continue to get opportunities,” she said, adding that people should respect and contribute to the place they call home.

Isha ended her message by saying that she is proud to be Indian and believes in the country’s future.

“I am Indian, I love my India, I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)



Kangana Ranaut reacts to Isha Koppikar

Kangana Ranaut responded to Isha’s video and said she could relate to what the actress was trying to convey. She recalled several occasions when she says she spoke up against injustice. “Wow well explained,” Kangana wrote.

Ranaut then mentioned protesting against a teacher in high school who allegedly hit children with a stick during assembly. Kangana also recalled speaking out against the 26/11 terror attacks and the Nirbhaya case. She added that she never blamed her parents for limitations she may have faced in life and instead worked to improve the lives of her family members. Kangana further said that she identifies as a ‘bhakt’ of almost everyone she meets and expressed her love for her country and its people. “I love my country I love my people. I simply love my life,” she wrote.

Kangana’s reaction has effectively shown her support for Isha’s views on patriotism.