Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut extended her support to late music composer Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh Khan, who has recently opened up about her alleged ordeal within her inter-caste marriage, claiming scare tactics by her in-laws to force her into conversion included taking her to court seeking a divorce. Kamalrukh took to Instagram and revealed that till now after Wajid’s death, her in-laws are allegedly continuing to harass her due to her resistance to convert to Islam, which also destroyed her relationship with her husband when he was alive. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Wants to Drag Swara Bhasker And Taapsee Pannu to Court For Mocking Kangana Ranaut’s Demolished Property

Kangana Ranaut re-tweeted a news article and shared her reaction on the same. The actor wrote: “Parsis are the genuine minority in this nation, they did not come as invaders they came as seekers and gently requested for mother India’s love. Their small population have hugely contributed to the beauty- growth and economy of this nation.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan After BMC Mayor Calls Her 'Do Takke Ke Log'

Taking sides with the late music composer’s wife, Kangana posed a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding how our nation is protecting minority communities like the Parsis, which do not seek sympathy by creating tension and which are decreasing in numbers. She wrote: “She is my friend’s widow a Parsi woman who is being harassed by her family for conversion. I want to ask @PMOIndia minority that don’t do sympathy seeking drama, beheadings, riots and conversions, how are we protecting them? Parsis shockingly decreasing numbers.”

“Reveals India’s own character as a mother, child who does most drama unfairly gets most attention and advantages. And the one who is worthy, sensitive most caring and deserving ends up being a nanny to the one who keeps throwing fits…. we need to introspect,” Kangana further wrote using the hashtag #anticonversionbill.

Wajid Khan passed away on June 1 this year. Almost six months after his death, his wife Kamalrukh revealed about her bitter experience with her inter-caste marriage and alleged that the “scare tactics” used by Wajid’s family to force her into conversion included taking her to the court seeking divorce. She further wrote that, even after Wajid’s untimely death, the “harassment from his family continues”.

“I stand fighting for the rights and inheritance of my children which have been usurped by them. All this because of their hatred against me for not converting to Islam. Such a deep rooted hatred that even the death of a loved one could not move. I truly wish this anti-conversion law is nationalised, reducing the struggle for women like me who are fighting the toxicity of religion in inter caste marriages,” Kamalrukh wrote in her unverified Instagram account post.

What is the anti-conversion bill?

India is a nation that is home to a diversity of religious beliefs and practices. We have Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Christian, Muslim, Parsian and Jainism. India’s Freedom of Religion Acts or anti-conversion laws are state-level statutes that have been enacted to regulate religious conversions. Some of the laws provide for stiffer penalties if women, children, or members of scheduled castes or scheduled tribes (SC/ST) are being converted.