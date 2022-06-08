Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who never misses a chance to speak for the country extended support to Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Nupur has been making headlines these days after she was suspended for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. In a long Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself. This is not Afghanistan, we have a properly functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… just a reminder for those who keep forgetting.”Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled For Calling Qatar Airways CEO 'Idiot Of A Man' While Reacting To A Spoof Video

The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Nupur Sharma on May 28 for her remarks during a television news debate. She was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.

After being suspended from BJP, Nupur Sharma issued an apology on Twitter and said she unconditionally withdraw her statement.

Who is Nupur Sharma?

Nupur Sharma, who has now been suspended by BJP, was the party’s national spokesperson. Nupur Sharma came into the limelight in 2015 when BJP fielded her against Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Nupur Sharma began her political journey in student politics since she studied in Delhi University. Nupur Sharma later went to abroad for studies and she was the Youth Ambassador of Tech for India.

Upon returning to the country, Nupur Sharma worked for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Nupur Sharma has been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the BJP.

In 2008, Nupur Sharma won the election of the President of Delhi University Students’ Union from ABVP.

Nupur Sharma had also worked as a member of the National Executive in the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

