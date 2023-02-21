Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Awards Shows Again, Posts Her Own List of ‘Deserving Winners’ – See Viral Tweet

Home

Kangana Ranaut Criticses Bollywood Award Shows Again, Posts Her Own List of 'Deserving' Winners on Twitter Thread. The Tweet Comes a Day After Alia Bhatt Declared as Best Actress For Gangubai Kathiawadi at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Kangana Ranaut criticises award shows: Actor Kangana Ranaut is extremely vocal about all that she has struggled through in the industry. She enjoys the stature of being one of the most important and popular faces in the film industry today and her words always cut through social media. In her latest tweet made on Tuesday morning, Kangana once again took a dig at the popular award shows and how they honour the stars of the film industry.

The actor, who has criticised these hit award shows in the past, presented a whole list of people who could have won the trophy last night but didn’t. Kangana’s Twitter thread seemed like a veiled attack over the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival that honoured Ranbir Kapoor as Best Actor for Brahmastra and Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

KANGANA RANAUT CRITICISES BOLLYWOOD AWARD SHOWS AGAIN

Kangana, in her tweet, wrote, “Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here’s a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.

Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara)

Best Actress-Mrunal Thakur ( Sita Ramam)”

She then went on to take a few more names as part of her list of deserving winners for the year. Kangana wrote, “Best director- SS Rajamouli ( RRR)

Best supporting actor- Anupam Kher ( Kashmir Files)

Best supporting actress- Tabu ( Drishyaman/Bhool Bhulaiya)

Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks (sic).”

Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Kangana is one of those stars in the industry who never attends film awards and has slammed these shows in the past. Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and John Abraham among many other Bollywood actors have earlier refused to be a part of such shows citing ‘no credibility’ as the reason.

LIST OF KANGANA RANAUT’S UPCOMING MOVIES

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy shooting her upcoming movie ‘Chandramukhi 2‘, directed by P Vasu. It’s a sequel to the 2005 hit horror comedy starring Rajinikanth which was also remade in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. The actor is gearing up for the release of Tejas in which she plays the role of a fighter pilot, followed by Emergency in which she essays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

Your thoughts on Kangana’s tweets though?

