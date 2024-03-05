Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Bollywood Celebs Who Performed At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala, ‘Takes Courage To Say No’

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Bollywood Celebs Who Performed At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala, ‘Takes Courage To Say No’

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut once again made it to the headlines when she took an indirect jib at the Bollywood celebrities. The diva also compared herself with renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar. Read along.

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Bollywood Celebs Who Performed At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala, ‘Takes Courage To Say No'

Mumbai: Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut recently shared a cryptic story on her official Instagram account. In one of her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote a long descriptive passage regarding how she and late singer Lata Mangeshkar were compared. This IG story came after days when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day grand pre-wedding gala took place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Looking at her story on social media it is speculated that the diva had taken an indirect jibe at the Bollywood celebrities. Read along.

Did Kangana Ranaut Took A Jibe At Celebrities Who Performed At Ambani’s Bash?

On Tuesday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a news article published by Deccan Herald that read, “Even If You Give Me 5 Million I Won’t Come: When Lata Mangeshkar Refused To Sing At Wedding (sic).” In addition to the news article, Kangana Ranaut also compared herself with the legendary singer.

Along with the new article, Kangana Ranaut expressed, “I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (fashion ka jalwa, ghani baawli ho gayi, London thumkda, Sadi galli, Vijay bhawa etc.) to our credit (sic).”

Kangana Ranaut Compares with Late Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Continuing her text the actress further wrote, “But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity (thumbs up emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Latest Instagram Story:

Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-Wedding Gala At Jamnagar

Connecting the dots in Kangana Ranaut’s latest Instagram story, it can be understood that Kangana isn’t a wedding person. However it is worth noting that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding bash has taken all over social media. Apart from Hollywood celebrities, many from the film industry attended the Ambani’s bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The list includes, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and other prominent Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the grand gala.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.