Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan Again: 'Never Saw Him Act…'

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan Again: ‘Never Saw Him Act…’

Kangana Ranaut responded to a fan who questioned about Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh: 'Honestly never saw them act...'

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan’s Acting: ‘Never Saw Him Act’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has again taken a dig at his former boyfriend Hrithik Roshan yet again after she interacted with her fans and answered some of the questions on Twitter. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kangana hosted an Ask Me Anything session. She wrote, “Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now. Let’s go …#askkangana.”

Kangana Ranaut responded to a fan who questioned about Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh. A user asked, “Your Favorite Actor? 1 – Hrithik Roshan 2 – Diljeet Dosanjh”. Replying to the user, Kangana took a dig at both the actors and wrote, “I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana.”

For those who don’t know, Kangana was in a relationship with Hrithik in the past, and they had an ugly breakup. Talking about Diljit, Kangana had an ugly fight on Twitter with Diljit during farmers’ protest. Kangana had said that the elderly woman was protesting to earn a sum of Rs 100 as the same woman was the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, Bilkis Bano. Her tweet had already angered many celebrities including Dosanjh. He reacted and said, “Respected Mahinder Kaur Ji. Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam. Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. (Listen to this Kangana, with proof. A person should not be this blind. She (Kangana) keeps on saying anything) (sic).” Kangana had hit back calling, “Karan Johar ke paltu.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Emergency revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

