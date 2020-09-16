These days actor Kangana Ranaut is on fire. Starting from her controversial tweets to reacting to political statements, the actor is making headlines every now and then. She fought with BMC over the demolition of her office property, she was in a war of words with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and calling out celebrities in the drugs conspiracy in the movie business. On Wednesday, Kangana, in a fresh tweet, shared a picture of herself getting ready in front of the mirror, she said that the ‘show business is intoxicating’. Taking a jibe at the showbiz industry i.e. Bollywood, the Queen actor said the world of light and camera is designed to believe it is an alternate reality. Also Read - Shiv Sena Takes Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut, Says 'People Are Out of Control on Social Media'

Kangana Ranaut took to her official Twitter account and shared her picture in a white bathrobe, wearing lipstick in front of the camera. The 33-year-old actor, who has been in the show business for over 14 years, tweeted, “Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion…” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Jaya Bachchan: Would You Say This If Shweta Was Beaten, Drugged, Molested, Abhishek Was Bullied

On Tuesday, when the actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha said that a few people are trying to defame the film industry and the government must provide protection against it, Kangana Ranaut responded with a hard-hitting tweet. She said, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also”.