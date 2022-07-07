Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar yet again as the filmmaker is gearing up for ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ which is all set to premiere today (Thursday, July 7, 2022) on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the guests and ahead of the show, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to take potshots on Kjo.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone’s Mother Took Time to Accept His Wardrobe

Kangana sarcastically wished Karan for the upcoming season, she shared a screenshot of herself from the episode where she was the guest on the show alongside Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor and wrote, "Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episodes as it premieres on OTT today. Good luck to papa jo. But what about this episode? Oh sorry…surgical strike, ghar me ghus ke mara tha na (went inside his house and beat him up). My episode is his most popular episode and after he got banned on TV just like their Filmfare awards."

In her next story, Kangana shared an article Karan Johar is quoted saying he is still cursed and trolled because of nepotism. She wrote, "I have made him more popular than all his work put together."

For the unversed, Kangana appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 in 2017. She was accompanied by her Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the episodes. The episode was an explosive one as Kangana had accused Karan of nepotism.

Koffee With Karan 7 will be premiere every week on Disney+ Hotstar. The seventh season of the show will see celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Prabhu, Akshay Kumar. While many celebrities like Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu will debut this season on the show, the three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, will not be a part of the show.

In an interview with NDTV, Karan Johar said that he doesn’t have the power to bring them on his show now.

“The 3 Khans are not coming on this season, I don’t have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can’t manage two also out of the three Khans,” Karan told NDTV.