Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Dig at Aamir Khan, Calls Him 'Bechara': 'He Tried to Pretend'

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Dig at Aamir Khan, Calls Him ‘Bechara’: ‘He Tried to Pretend’

Kangana Ranaut trolled Aamir Khan while reacting to his viral video praising the actress.

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Dig at Aamir Khan, Calls Him 'Bechara': 'He Tried to Pretend'

Kangana Ranaut is not happy with Aamir Khan, despite his praise for her at a recent event. At the book launch of writer Shobhaa De, Aamir was asked who would play her well if a biopic was ever made on her. He took the names of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Shobhaa, on the other hand, reminded him of Kangana. “Yea, she would do it well as well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she’s very versatile,” he said as Shobhaa praised her work in Thalaivii.

Kangana, however, thought that Aamir tried his best not to take her name. Earlier today, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and reacted the video. The actress wrote: “Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award-winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one… Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you.”

Bechara Aamir Khan … ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one …

Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you ♥️ https://t.co/o0tS6UYLoC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2023

Kangana added, “Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book ma’am. Sorry I have four national awards already and a Padma Shri my fans reminded I don’t even remember how many I have.” She also corrected herself that she has not three but four National Awards. “Sorry I have four national awards already and a PadmaShri my fans reminded I don’t even remember how many I have.”

Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system…. Wish you the best for your new book maam 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 11, 2023

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has criticized Aamir Khan. She had once stated that superstars like Aamir Khan don’t give a shout out to her work even when she attends their films’ special screenings, and had called him “petty”. On professional front, Kangana is presenting looking forward to her next film Emergency. She is directing the film and also playing the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

