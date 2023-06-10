Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Jibe at Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’, Calls Him ‘Womaniser’ And ‘Drug Addict’

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Jibe at Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’, Calls Him ‘Womaniser’ And ‘Drug Addict’

Kangana Ranaut recently took a sly jibe at Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwai's 'Ramayana' and called him 'womaniser' and 'drug addict.'

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Jibe at Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram in 'Ramayana', Calls Him 'Womaniser' And 'Drug Addict'

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Jibe at Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram: Kangana Ranaut always expresses her views on issues relating to cinema, society and politics without any filters. Her unabashed and fearless opinions often get controversial which has costed her many friendships and losing out to brands, as claimed by the actress. However, Kangana remains unaffected by the same and speaks her mind irrespective of facing backlash and criticism for being blunt and straightforward. There was a lot of outrage on social media by a section of netizens over Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Lord Ram. Amid the mixed reactions on Twitter Kangana has taken a sly jibe at Ranbir over the reports of him portraying the protagonist in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POST:

You may like to read

KANGANA RANAUT TAKES A DIG AT RANBIR KAPOOR PLAYING LORD RAM IN NITESH TIWARI’S FILM

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry… known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama…Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features… is offered to play Ravana…What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama …. Jai Shri Ram (folded hands emoji).” In her next story she added a danger sign and captioned it as, “If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead!!! Don’t mess with me stay away!!!!”

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.