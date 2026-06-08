Kangana Ranaut takes back control of her social media accounts from team: ‘What kind of captions…’

Kangana Ranaut explained that if she is sharing something from her daily life, she wants it to be expressed in a straightforward way rather than in polished, overly respectful language that doesn't reflect her personality.

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Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut recently revealed why she decided to take control of her social media accounts from her team. She said she prefers to communicate with her followers in her own style rather than through carefully crafted posts written by others. Kangana shared that she personally replies to messages and stays actively involved on social media. She recalled being unhappy with the captions written by her team, saying they sounded overly formal and apologetic. According to her, social media should be simple and honest. She explained that if she is sharing something from her daily life, she wants it to be expressed in a straightforward way rather than in polished, overly respectful language that doesn’t reflect her personality.

The actress told IANS, “I asked my social media team, ‘What is this?’ Are you writing a letter to the headmaster with so much respect? What kind of captions are these? It feels like you are apologizing to stay alive. So, I said, no, this is not going to go like that. Simple right things. I am eating this, so simply write this. It feels like you are apologetic for everything. That’s not how it’s going to work.”

“So obviously, I don’t like to live like that. And I think it’s not easy to be in public space. It’s not like we don’t say anything that we are not ashamed of. Or we don’t feel bad. Or somehow, even if it’s a small thing, it becomes an angle of a photo. Or how we have ever styled something or said something. We feel, “Oh, that was a wrong decision; that was a wrong call.” I could have done better. We feel like that. Now you don’t have to tell anyone,” Kangana added.

The actress went on to state, “Reading the comments is a different thing. But you feel it yourself. So, you have days like that. Now it is published all over the place. Neither its response nor its anything—that one line did this. Or I could have done better with my photo from that angle; the same photo is being put everywhere. So, such embarrassment happens to celebrities. That your mistakes are published all over the nation. But as far as comments are concerned, comments are irrelevant to me.”

Kangana Ranaut is known for her sharp and honest takes on social media. She expresses her opinions in a direct and unfiltered manner.

Work-wise, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the lead role in the drama “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata,” which aims to highlight the bravery and resilience of healthcare workers during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.