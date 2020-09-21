Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a dig at the Maharashtra government after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi on Monday morning. Taking to Twitter, she said that if the state government wasn’t ‘obsessed’ with her, they would know ‘how the entire state is collapsing’. She tweeted, “Meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क-क-कंगना ….. if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing. (sic)” Also Read - Kalki Koechlin's Powerful Post Supporting Anurag Kashyap in #MeToo Case: 'Don't Let This Circus Get to You'

Kangana has been in a war of words with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the civic body demolished her Pali Hill office. While BMC in its legal notice cited ‘illegal alterations’ in their notice, the actor claimed she had all the necessary approvals and even demanded Rs 2 crore from the BMC for damages done to her office.

Meanwhile, ten people were killed, several injured, and more than two dozen were feared trapped after a three-storey building crashed in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, around 60 km north of Mumbai, early on Monday, officials said. Among the deceased are four minors. The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Kalyan, Dombivali, Kalwa and Thane. Twenty five, including an infant, have been rescued safely although 12 have suffered injuries from the crash.

Locals said that the building was in a poor condition and had been served notices by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, but those were ignored. Besides, there were unattended problems of leakages and seepages which may have weakened the structure located in a congested locality of the town.