Kangana Ranaut Takes Potshots at Ranbir Kapoor, Sonu Sood And Others Over Mahadev Betting App Case

Kangana Ranaut recently took potshots at Ranbir Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone and others over Mahadev betting app case.

Kangana Ranaut Takes Potshots at Ranbir Kapoor Over Mahadev Betting Scam: Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories to warn Bollywood celebrities against endorsing brands like Mahadev betting app. The actress revealed that she was approached multiple times by Mahadev app company, but she turned down their offer. Kangana reposted a news report in which many Bollywood celebs were named in the Mahadev betting scam. After Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha and many other Bollywood actors and actresses were listed among those to be probed by Enforcement Directorate. However, the agency clarified that Ranbir was not a suspect in the case.

KANGANA RANAUT SHARES POST ON MAHADEV BETTING SCAM:

KANGANA RANAUT TAKES A DIG AT CELEBRITIES NAMED IN MAHADEV BETTING APP CASE

Kangana shared a news report in her Instagram stories which read, “34 Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Sood, Sonakshi Sinha and Sunny Leone come under ED Scanner under Mahadev betting app scam case”. The Tejas actress captioned her post as, “This endorsement came to me almost six times over a span of one year, every time they added several crores to the offer to buy me, but I said no each time. Look, integrity is not just for your conscience anymore. Yeh naya Bharat hai, sudhar jao nahi toh sudhar diye jaoge (This is the new Bharat, improve or you will be forced to improve)”.

ED SEIZES ASSETS WORTH RS 417 CRORE IN MAHADEV BETTING APP CASE

For the unversed, ED has frozen or seized assets worth Rs 417 crore following searches at 39 locations including Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai in connection with the investigation against the Mahadev Online Book betting app, a betting platform headquartered in the UAE. The agency earlier stated that Mahadev Online Book App was an umbrella syndicate that arranged online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of ‘benami’ bank accounts.

After Ranbir and Shraddha, Huma Quresh and Kapil Sharma were also listed in the Mahadev Betting case.

