Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Instagram sharing the news with her fans and mentioned that she is now in-home quarantine. The actor further mentioned that she had to visit Himachal, therefore she got her test done and has now been tested positive. Also Read - Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut by TMC's Dr. Riju Dutta For Allegedly Spreading Hatred

Kangana further mentioned that she was feeling tired and had a slight burning sensation in her eyes. She posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen meditating and wrote, ”I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.

I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.” Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Calls Karan Patel 'Nalla Person' After He Mocks Kangana Ranaut Over Her ‘Oxygen’ Tweet

Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was also permanently suspended after her controversial tweet over post-election violence in West Bengal. As per the Twitter spokesperson, she repeatedly violated Twitter policy on ‘hateful conduct and abusive behaviour’.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Bollywood hard. Several actors have been tested positive so far including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alai Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Govinda among others.

Meanwhile, for another day India reported over 4 lakh cases in 24 hours. More than 4.01 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday taking India’s total active cases to over 37 lakh.