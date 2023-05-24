Home

Entertainment

What Kangana Ranaut Has to Say on ‘The Kerala Story’ Ban

What Kangana Ranaut Has to Say on ‘The Kerala Story’ Ban

The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut calls the ban on the film 'unconstitutonal'. Here's what the actor's full statement reads.

Kangana Ranaut on The Kerala Story ban (Photo: Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut, Movie poster)

Haridwar: After many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Kangana Ranaut opened up on the ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal and other states. Speaking to the media in Haridwar, the actor called the ban ‘unconstitutional’ and maintained that the responsibility to declare a film fit for screening should only lie with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Kangana, who was visiting Kedarnath, met the press at Haridwar on Tuesday. When asked about ‘The Kerala Story‘ ban, she said, “Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ by some states is not correct.”

You may like to read

Directed by Sudipto Sen, ‘The Kerala Story’ has polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by ISIS. The West Bengal government imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop its screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Trending Now

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government’s order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers. However, many reports suggested that the film wasn’t been shown on all screens in the state. Kangana further praised ‘The Kerala Story’ as one of its kind cinema from the Hindi film industry. She said most people first criticise Bollywood for not making a good film but when a film like ‘The Kerala Story’ is made, complaints are made.

“When a film like ‘The Kerala Story’ is made, people’s complaint is redressed. Such films help the film industry,” she said.

‘The Kerala Story’ stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The movie has so far raised over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. Watch this space for all the Box Office updates on ‘The Kerala Story’.

— with inputs from IANS

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES