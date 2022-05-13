Ram Gopal Varma Praises Kangana Ranaut: Actor Kangana Ranaut is getting rave reviews for her Dhaakad trailer. After actor Salman Khan, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised Kangana for her performance in the trailer. RGV shared the second trailer of Dhaakad on his Twitter handle and hailed Kangana’s new action avatar. Check out this tweet by the Rangeela filmmaker:Also Read - Mahesh Babu Controversy: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to 'Bollywood Can’t Afford Me' Statement, Says, 'He is Absolutely Right'

RGV wrote in his tweet, “Ohhhhhhh F…CKKKK #kanganaRanaut is looking @iTIGERSHROFF plus @iHrithik multiplied by 10 🙏🙏🙏 💪💪💪.” Earlier Tiger 3 actor Salman had shared the film’s trailer on his twitter handle and wished the team well. Salman wrote, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best #KanganaRanaut @rampalarjun #SohelMaklai.” Check out this tweet by the actor: Also Read - Saba Azad Calls Hrithik Roshan 'My Love', CONFIRMS Relationship on Instagram - See Post

Big B Shared And Deleted Dhaakad Promo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had appreciated Dhaakad promo on his social media handle. However, sooner the actor deleted his post. Reacting to it, Kangana commented, “Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.” Earlier even Kiara Advani had asked the audience to watch Dhaakad in her social media post. The Dhaakad actor stated, “”There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there’s no pressure.”

