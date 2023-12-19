Home

Kangana Ranaut to Contest For Lok Sabha 2024 Elections on BJP Ticket? Actress’ Father Speaks

Kangana Ranaut, who often appreciates Narendra Modi and his political party, is likely to contest for Lok Sabha 2024 elections on BJP ticket.

The news about Kangana Ranaut running for elections has always been a hot topic for gossip millers. The actor’s father has shared a significant update about the long-running rumour. According to News18, Ranaut’s father Amardeep has said that his daughter would run for parliament in the next Lok Sabha elections on behalf of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). He also revealed that the party has yet to choose where she will contest the elections.

Kangana spent last week in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, attending an RSS event as well. She claimed that her views and the RSS’s philosophy are compatible. It should be noted that negotiations are still going on about whether Kangana will run for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency or Chandigarh.

The election rumours resurfaced again after Kangana Ranaut met JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, at his home in Shastri Nagar, Kullu, on Sunday.

Kangana Ranaut hinted that she might run for the next Lok Sabha elections with Lord Krishna’s blessing. She made these claims whilst visiting Gujarat when the actress prayed at the shrines of Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga and Dwarkadhish. When reporters questioned her about running in the next Lok Sabha elections, she said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).” Kangana commended the Union government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for enabling the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya following 600 years of conflict.

In 2023, Kangana Ranaut hasn’t exactly had a great year at the box office. She played the role of an Air Force officer in Tejas. The film, which clashed with Virant Massey’s ‘12th Fail‘ was a box office disaster. She also starred in the Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2, which went fairly well in the south but received little attention from Kangana’s primary fan base in the northern region. The actor is also a producer; her debut feature, Tiku Weds Sheru, debuted on Amazon Prime Video to mixed reviews.

