Mumbai: Actor and queen of controversies Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media handle to announce her second directorial project after Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi. She will be playing captain of the ship for her next project titled Emergency based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Informing fans about her new film, Kangana posted on the KOO app saying that no one can direct the film better than her. She also added that she is determined to do the film, and doesn't mind sacrificing other acting assignments. Kangana's Post on the app read, "Pleased to wear director's hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me. Collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high. This is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira",

Ritesh Shah is a famous Screenwriter, who has written for films like Pink, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, D-Day, Rocky Handsome and other Bollywood hits. Earlier, Kangana also underwent a face-scanning session as part of the pre-production stage for the film about which she informed her fans through her Instagram account. "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one's vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special," the Queen actor's caption read.

Earlier Ranaut had issued a statement as clarification on Emergency being a political drama not a biopic of the first lady prime minister, "It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India." She had said.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in projects like, Thalaivi in which she will be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Dhaakad will be the first female-led action thriller and Tejas in which she will play an Air Force Pilot. She also has Manikarnika- Returns also in the pipeline.

The four time national award winning actor was last seen in Panga that streamed on Hotstar in 2020.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar