Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actress said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut keeps making headlines, either for her stellar performances in films or her social media presence. The actress had always maintained that her films are a way of speaking her mind about political and social issues. After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film with a political background. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Will be Seen Portraying The Role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Film

The actor will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. “Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India,” said Kangana, in a statement released by her office. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Jibe at Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Says 'You Need To Explain This'

“Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics,” said the diva. Kangana added that “the film is based on a book”, although she did not elaborate on which written work. The actress will produce the film that will feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares Video on Republic Day to Let Indians Know About Their Constitution And How We Got Freedom

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in “Revolver Rani” will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project. The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures. Kabir flew to Bhopal where the actress is currently shooting for Dhaakad and has already done a few sittings with the actress. The screenplay is ready, according to sources. Other than Dhakaad, Kangana Ranaut also has film Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana in a statement said, “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes … Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie.”

Along with Aparajita Ayodhya, Recently the actress also announced that she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.