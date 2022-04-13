Lock Upp Payal Rohtagi-Anjali Arora Cat Fight: Actors Payal Rohtagi and Anjali Arora are leaving no stones unturned in inviting controversies as inmates in Lock Upp. The reality show hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut never lets down the viewers by coming up with new revelations and verbal tuscle among contestants. In a verbal duel between Payal and Anjali things went way too far as Payal broke Anjali’s favourite cup gifted to her by actor Ankita Lokhande. It was a customised cup of Anjali and Munawar’s pictures #Munjali. Anjali tore Payal’s yoga mat. Watch out this video from Lock Upp:Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut's Subtle Jibe At Hrithik Roshan Referring To 'Scandal' With Married Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Locked Lips With Saisha Shinde In New Episode! Watch

Payal’s Physical Dual With Anjali!

In the morning when Payal cooked three types of breakfast for everyone Anjali taunted her for bad cooking. The latter also saod that Payal cooked entire food during breakfast. A furious Payal ended up breaking Anajli’s favourite cup gifted to her by actor Ankita Lokhande in front of each and every Kaidi(inmate). She further started removing things from Anjali’s trunk as well. An enraged Anjali tore down Pala’s yoga mat, destroyed her medicines, moisturizer, branded stuff, her clothes, etc. The never ending fight turned physical as Anjali threw a whole syrup bottle on Payal. The two had a verbal spat after this. Also Read - Lock Upp: The Atyachari Khel is Making And Breaking Relationships in Kangana Ranaut’s Show