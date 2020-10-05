The Bombay High Court on Monday, October 5 reserved judgment on the writ petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of the portion of her bungalow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Ranaut had filed the petition on September 9 when BMC had demolished her office claiming she had made illegal renovation and alterations. News agency ANI shared “Kangana Ranaut property demolition matter: Bombay High Court reserves the order in the matter. The court was informed that all concerned parties have filed their written submissions. Following this, it concluded the hearing and reserved the order.” Also Read - Shiv Sena Questions Kangana Ranaut's 'Silence' in Hathras Rape Case: 'As if Culprits Were Her Brothers'

A bench comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla reserved the matter after hearing elaborate oral arguments in the Kangana vs BMC matter. Kangana had filed a petition in the court on September 9, when the BMC razed her Pali Hill office-cum-bungalow. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Resumes Work on Thalaivi After 7 Months, Shares Happy Morning Selfies

Kangana is reportedly seeking compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for damages. The civic body had reportedly stated that Kangana’s claim for damages was ‘baseless and bogus’. Also Read - YouTuber Arrested For Posting Abusive Content Against Women, Kangana Ranaut Demands His Release Saying 'What is This Gunda Raaj?'

Kangana Ranaut, through her counsel Dr Birendra Saraf, had alleged that the BMC carried out the demolition out of malice following a comment she made against the Mumbai Police that irked the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. The BMC’s counsels, Anil Sakhre, Joel Carlos and Aspi Chinoy, had, however, denied the actor’s allegations.

They said the BMC had simply been performing its statutory duty in demolishing such portions of the bungalow that Ranaut had altered illegally. The BMC called Ranaut’s plea an ‘abuse of the process of law’ and urged HC to dismiss her plea and impose a cost on her.

During the previous hearings, the bench questioned the BMC’s swiftness in demolishing Ranaut’s property. It also stayed the demolition through an interim order and noted that had the BMC shown similar swiftness in all cases of illegal construction, Mumbai would have been a very different city.

(With inputs from PTI)