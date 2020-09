Load More

Kangana Ranaut Vs BMC Case: The Bombay high court continues the hearing of Kangana Ranaut demolition case filed against BMC. HC is hearing Kangana Ranaut’s arguments in the writ petition challenging the demolition of her property by the BMC on grounds of allegedly having carried out illegal alterations. Sr Adv Birendra Saraf appears for Kangana and Sr Adv. Aspi Chinoy appears for BMC. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Turns 91: From Kangana Ranaut to Shankar Mahadevan, Celebs Pour Wishes to Veteran Singer

Adv. Aspi Chinoy submits that the mobile phone of the BMC official who claimed to have taken the photographs on September 5 of the building, has been deposited before the Court. The bench had directed to do so on the last date. However, Saraf submits that the SC has said that there should be 7 days notice for demolition, that photographs should be annexed to the notice, etc and that the violation of these procedural guidelines will make the demolition illegal. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Floral Salwar Suit With Chiffon Dupatta Can Give You Spring Vibes, See Pics

During Kangana Ranaut’s case hearing on September 25, the Bombay High Court questioned how the ground floor of her bungalow-cum-office was demolished even when there were no altercations made there. Adv. Saraf had said, The building was purchased in 2017. In 2018, she made an application for structural repair of the building as it was 42 years old. A structural audit of the building placed it in the C2B category. In October 2018, MCGM sent a letter to the petitioner stating that proposed structural repairs were major and should be carried out to the satisfaction of the Structural Consultant. In May 2019, Kangana sent a letter to the BMC enclosing the letter of the consultant certifying the building fit for inhabitation after structural repairs. She was later granted permission for renovation works. At every stage, she proceeded with necessary permissions, after consultations with experts,” Dr.Saraf said. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Into Trouble: Lawyer Files Complaint Against Actor Over Anti-Farmer Tweet