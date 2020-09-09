In the latest development in Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena Row, now BMC is planning to demolish her residence in Khar. The Manikarnika actor was warned two years ago about the alleged illegal construction at her residence and she had gone to the court at that time asking for relief, as per NDTV report. On Wednesday, the Mumbai Civic Body, BMC has moved in to demolish the alleged illegal structure, her office, today. However, the demolition by BMC was halted mid-way by an order from the Bombay High Court after she challenged the notice by the Brihanmumbai Corporation. Also Read - Rhea Put up in Single Cell Without Fan & Bed at Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Indrani Mukerjea Immediate Neighbour

The documents of the Additional Sessions Judge dated October 20, 2018 show she had gone to the court 'asking for an-interim relief' regarding a notice dated October 28, 2018 and order dated October 10, 2018, the period when the BJP was in power.

The movie production house, Manikarnika Films' demolition comes amid the intense battle between the Queen actor and Shiv Sena. It all started after she criticized Mumbai Police and Maharashtra and called it 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'. The Sena controls BMC and the actor has claimed that demolition is nothing but vendetta.

The Bombay High Court order reads, “In fact, earlier also the Deft/MCGM was directed to consider the reply of the plaintiff. However to subserve the interest of the justice and to have a fair opportunity to the plaintiff, it is appropriate to direct the Deft/MCGM to consider the reply of the plaintiff afresh and pass fresh speaking order. The plaintiff is also at liberty to move the proposal for regularisation if necessary and permissible to the Deft/Corporation in respect of the notice structure.”

After landing in Mumbai, she shared a video where she can be heard saying, “Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn’t always remain the same. “I think you have done me a huge favour because I always knew what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, today I felt it.”

“Today I promise to the country that I will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir, and awaken the citizens of the country, because I knew this would happen to us but if it has happened with me it means something. Uddhav Thackeray, it’s good that this hatred and terrorism happened with me because it means something. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra”, she added.